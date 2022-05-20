हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hyundai

Hyundai to launch all-new Tucson in India; expected in H2 2022

Hyundai Tucson has been one of the most awaited cars in the Indian market, and now the Korean maker has hinted towards its launch.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has announced that it will launch the all-new Tucson in the Indian market soon. Hyundai will introduce its premium SUV with the 4th Generation model arriving in the second half of the calendar year. It is to be united that the SUV was introduced back in 2020 and has been in discussions ever since. The car upon launch will be competing against the likes of Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Tiguan in the Indian market.

The 4th Generation Hyundai Tucson features completely new looks with completely new grills complemented by the LED DRLs. Moreover, the car features several pronounced creases, and the back end features split tail lights and an LED light bar that runs the length of the car.

Just like the exteriors, the interiors of the cars will also have a completely new design. It will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Moreover, these interiors will be loaded with multiple features like the 64-colour ambient lighting, digital instrument panel, dual-zone automatic AC, foldable second-row seats, and BOSE sound system among others.

Also read: Mahindra Z101 fully unveiled ahead of launch on June 27, to be called Scorpio-N

Meanwhile, the company is looking forward to upgrading its lineup with facelifts of the existing models like Hyundai Venue and Creta. These compact SUVs are expected to be launched in the Indian market sometime later this year. The launch of these models is awaited by Indian consumers as these cars are highly appreciated by Indian consumers.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As India’s No. 1 SUV brand of CY2020 and CY2021, Hyundai is geared up to induce customer delight and excitement with the introduction of our global best-seller the all-new TUCSON. Hyundai has been the pioneer of many technological firsts and the all-new TUCSON is set to thrill SUV buyers with Intelligent Technology, Futuristic Design, Unmatched Safety and Smart Innovations. TUCSON has captivated the hearts and minds of customers across the world with over 7 million units sold globally since its launch in 2004. With a bold and dynamic appeal and advanced features, the all-new TUCSON will captivate the aspirations of customers in India.”

