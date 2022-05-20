Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced the brand name of its much-awaited SUV, bearing the project codename Z101, as the ‘Scorpio-N’. Touted as the 'Big Daddy Of SUVs' by the Indian carmaker, the new SUV is slated to arrive on 27th June 2022. The current Scorpio will continue to be sold in the Indian market as the ‘Scorpio Classic’. The all-new Scorpio-N will be manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Chakan and has been fully unveiled by the SUV maker.

As per the company, the all-new Scorpio-N will redefine the D-segment SUV category and is made for the tech-savvy customers looking for a full-size SUV, hinting at feature packed SUV. The new Scorpio will come with premium interiors and a host of modern features and latest technology.

The company has further revealed that the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N will be powered by gasoline and diesel engines, with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. It will be offered with a 4x4 option as well. However, the company has nit revealed engine specs of the Scoprio.

Recenlty, Mahindra shared an Instagram story hinting that the new SUV is expected to get industry best 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP crash test. The latest teaser by Mahindra hints at a high safety level, stating that the new 2022 Mahindra SUV (Scorpio) makes even the crash test dummy feel safe.

In terms of the design, the images show the vertical slat grille featuring the new Mahindra logo at the centre of it. It also gets the C-shaped LED DRLs with fog lamps in addition to the other updates. In the latest iteration, it also gets a new double-barrel headlight.

Speaking on the announcement, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Scorpio has been a landmark model for Mahindra which has redefined the category and became an iconic brand in the Indian automobile industry. The All-New Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India, yet again. With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs. With the All-New Scorpio-N, we continue to live and deliver our brand promise of ‘Explore the Impossible’. The Scorpio-N signifies our commitment towards bringing world-class SUVs to the Indian market and creating delightful ownership experience for our customers.”

Speaking on the development of the All-New Scorpio-N, R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, “The All-New Scorpio-N is an important vehicle for Mahindra, set to redefine the SUV segment in India. Our newest SUV is laden with advanced technology and will offer spirited performance and superior driving dynamics. It is built on a new body-on-frame platform. This tough yet sophisticated SUV has been engineered and designed by our young, enthusiastic, and energetic teams at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai, Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in USA and Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai.”

