Indians have developed a liking for sub-4 meter SUVs, which can be seen in the form of sales numbers of these cars. To have a better understanding, 62,506 units of the SUVs were sold in July 2022, which is a growth of 9.14 per cent on the total sales made at the same time last year. To reap the benefits of this trend, OEMs have got into aggressive competition over the market share they capture in the sales of these SUVs. To achieve the said goal, the companies have launched several models for Indian buyers have are planning on bringing more. But which of the models are resonating with the choices of buyers? To answer the question, here are the top10 best-selling SUVs in India in July 2022.

Beginning with the list, Tata Nexon has managed to get the top spot on the list of most sold SUVs in July 2022, with sales of 14,214 units. This was an increase of 3,927 units or 38.17 percent YoY compared to the 10,287 units sold in July 2021. Following, Tata Nexon is the South Korean manufacturer's Hyundai Venue with sales of 12,000 units this month, registering a growth of 46.61 per cent compared to last year.

The third position in the list was captured by Maruti Suzuki Brezza, with sales of 9,709 units. The trail was followed by Kia Sonet, which managed to achieve sales of 7,215 units in the Indian market. Furthermore, the fourth spot on the list was taken by the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which sold 6,742 units across India.

The trail was closely followed by the Mahindra XUV300, which faced a sales drop compared to last year by selling 5,937 units in the Indian market. XUV300 was followed by two Nissan SUVs, namely Magnite and Kiger, with sales of 3,583 units and 2,597 units, respectively. Furthermore, Honda WR-V reported a sales decline of 11.13 percent by selling 527 units in India. While Ford Ecosport sold zero units following the company's exit from the Indian market.