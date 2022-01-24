In Pics: MS Dhoni's 52-year-old restored Land Rover 3 before and after images

A vintage Land Rover Series III just came up for auction at Big Boy Toyz, and the former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhon has bought it. However, the Land Rover was not always like that, as the SUV is 52-years-old and was in rough shape before it was restored by The Classic Garage.

The garage received this 1974 Land Rover three years ago, and it took two years to restore it. All body panels were removed from the chassis and inspected for rust, and then the rusted panels were replaced with new ones. A complete mechanical overhaul was also carried out.

Along with replacing the grille and the front lights, the outside rearview mirrors were also replaced. On the SUV, we can still see original number plates, but they have been cleaned, polished and repainted.

Finished in a yellow paint job with a white roof, the Land Rover Series 3 is a beautiful restoration. Approximately 4,40,000 Series 3 Land Rovers were produced from 1971 to 1985.

Because this Land Rover was powered by a diesel engine, The Classic Garage sold it because they feared the cops might seize it because old diesel vehicles are not allowed on public roads in many cities. This vehicle is powered by a 2.25-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that is all original.

Due to the fact that it is the station wagon version of Series 3, the restored Land Rover is quite rare. The front of the vehicle has a circular headlamp, running lamps, and turn signals, as well as a square grille. Besides the steel bumper, the spare tyre has been installed on the bonnet.

There are side steps to help the residents get in and out easily, as well as hinges on the doors. There are large windows on the vehicle as well as what used to be called "Safari Windows" on the old Land Rovers. This feature was recently brought back on the Defender. Seating is for six people, three in front and three in the back, and there are no headrests.

MS Dhoni also has other vintage cars in his possession. He owns two American muscle cars, the Pontiac Firebird TransAm and a 1969 Ford Mustang. Additionally, he owns a Nissan Patrol or Jonga pick-up truck. In addition to the Rolls Royce Silver Wraith, Dhoni owns classic motorcycles including a Yamaha RD350 and a BSA Goldstar.

