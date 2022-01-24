Explained: What are reflective tapes and why Noida Police can fine Rs 10,000 on your vehicle?

Noida Traffic Police recently initiated a campaign to reduce accidents in the city due to low visibility in foggy weather. Under the initiative, Noida Traffic Police pasted reflective tapes on pillars and barricades on the DND Flyway toll plaza as they sometimes act as blind spot for vehicles. Also, they asked people to paste reflective tapes on their vehicles because of the weather conditions and decreasing visibility.

Taking a step further in the same direction, traffic police mandated reflective tape on vehicles and invoked MV Act under which Rs 10,000 can be fined on vehicles plying without reflective tapes. While all private vehicles, including both four- and two-wheelers get a reflector pasted on the rear side of the vehicle, commercial vehicles like trucks and tractors doesn't have any reflective material, causing accidents.

We decode what's a reflective tape and what's the directive by Noida Traffic Police-

What is reflecting tape?

Why is it necessary?

The reflective tapes are a necessity for vehicles like trucks and tractors as they are often the cause behind severe accidents and move on the roads without proper lights or reflectors.

The reflective tapes are supposed to prevent drivers from hitting each other on roads by providing visual aid. As per the Gautam Budh Bagar traffic police records, 798 accidents took the lives of 368 people in 2021. Similarly, 380 people were killed in 740 accidents in 2020.

Who will be fined?

Bringing this rule into effect, the police will impose a fine of Rs 10,000 on the vehicle owners without the reflective tapes. The fine is defined under the MV Act.

When asked from Noida Traffic Police about the advisory, an officer told Zee News that "Rs 10,000 fine is on commercial vehicles as per MV Act. All private vehicles are factory fitted with reflectors. We are advising vehicle owners to check their vehicles and repair the broken reflectors, if any due to foggy weather conditions."