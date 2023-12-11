India Bike Week 2023: 10th Edition Of Fest Culminates With Exciting Launches & Events

India Bike Week (IBW) 2023, powered by Gulf Syntrac, celebrated its 10th year anniversary with a roaring success. The event unfolded with a thrilling celebration of motorcycling culture, adventure, and unity under the theme 'Everyone as One.' Highlights included inspiring global travel stories, the unveiling of Triumph Bonneville Stealth Editions and the Tiger 900 Rally Pro, Kawasaki W175 Street, the exciting price launch of Aprilia RS 457, and many more! For a decade, India Bike Week has been the ground zero for the motorcycle fraternity, who congregate from all corners of the country.

Special attractions at this year's India Bike Week featured the vibrant Howling Dog Bar, alive with compelling stories. Epicureans indulged in the BIG Trip & Ladakh tents, accompanied by cultural music from Project Folk Roads. The festivities included parades from motorcycle clubs across India, Mod Bike Rideups, the thrilling Gulf FMX Show, Harley Davidson Custom King Showcase and the excitement of exploring six unique tracks!

India Bike Week 2023: Motorcycle Launches & Unveils

Additional some of our partner brands announced additions to their product portfolios, including the price launch of Aprilia RS 457, which was launch at ex-showroom price of Rs 4.10 lakhs, the most affordable one by Kawasaki - W175 Street retro-style motorcycle, that was launched at Rs 1.35 lakhs and the much awaited, limited edition – Tiger 900 Rally Pro ,Triumph 'Stealth Edition' lineup which includes Speedmaster Red Stealth Edition, Bobber Purple Stealth Edition, Bonneville T100 Blue Stealth Edition, Bonneville T120 Blue Stealth Edition, Speed Twin 1200 Red Stealth Edition, Speed Twin 900 Green Stealth Edition, Scrambler 900 Orange Stealth Edition, and T120 Black Stealth Edition.

Celebrating the bring your own bike (BYOB) culture, the tracks at IBW were designed for motorcyclists that like to power through no matter what lies before them. Be it the CEAT - challenging Flat Track, Enduro track or the thrilling Mud Rush, this year the racing fever was more intense than ever before.

India Bike Week 2023: Arrive & Race

An Arrive and Race feature was also provided by Harley-Davidson, Hero and Triumph at the Flat Track, Hill Climb and Mud Rush. Apart from this there were also ancillary activities like Wheelie Ring of Fire, Well of Death, manufacturer parades, Club Marathons, Club Games, etc. The much-awaited finale of the IBW Bike Build-Off championship was won by Bulleteer Customs and Mod Bike Competition by Kunwar Customs.

India Bike Week 2023, powered by Gulf Syntrac witnessed an electrifying and banger music lineup featuring Nucleya, Gully Gang, Disco Kid, Gurbax, Nash, Vipin Mishra Project and others. This year we saw an eclectic fusion of Hip Hop, electronic beats, retro tunes, and soulful performances. Attendees were immersed in an unforgettable sonic journey that spans genres, ensuring an unmissable and stunning experience.