India Made Toyota Taisor To Be Sold As Starlet Cross Overseas

After launching the Taisor, Toyota is set to expand its global presence. According to some media reports the company will sell the Toyota Taisor as Starlet Cross in international markets, specifically targeting South Africa. Read here to know more about this revamped model.

Rebadged Taisor

According to a report by cars.co.za, the Glanza, manufactured in India, is marketed in South Africa as the Starlet, and the Taisor will be known as the Starlet Cross there. Toyota's Starlet is a popular hatchback globally and serves as an entry-level model in many markets.

The Starlet Cross will be part of Toyota's range of Indian-made vehicles sold in South Africa. Like the Fronx, it will be produced at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant for both domestic and export markets.

Engine Specifications

While the Indian Taisor offers a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Starlet Cross in South Africa is expected to feature a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine. This engine, also present in models like the Fronx, Baleno, and Glanza in South Africa, delivers robust performance suited to diverse driving conditions.

Manufacturing and Supply Chain

The Starlet Cross, like its predecessors, will be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant. This facility serves as a key hub for Toyota's global supply chain, enabling efficient production and distribution to both domestic and export markets.