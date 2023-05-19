Indian YouTuber Carries Cow Fodder In Ford Mustang Worth Rs 74 Lakh, Video Goes Viral

Indian roads are full of surprises. There are activities on the road that might even be shocking for some. Adding to the list of such things, a man was spotted using a Ford Mustang to transport fodder for his cows. The incident was caught on camera by the people passing by and was shared on the internet. Since then, the video showcasing the unusual scene has gone viral on Twitter and is constantly getting more views on social media platforms.

The video was shared on Twitter by a person going by the name of Mr. Indian Hacker. In his tweet, the person claimed that he spotted a few cows on the side of the road. However, since he was travelling in his American muscle car, he had to use the V8-powered vehicle to transport the fodder to feed the cows. He further says the video was recorded by one of his followers.

Also read: Mahindra Thar RWD Waiting Period Goes Up To 17 Months, Check Variant Wise Details

In the now-viral video, a black Ford Mustang can be seen loaded with lush green fodder cruising on the road. A few seconds into the video, a few people can be seen deloading the grass and feeding the cows. It is to be noted that the Ford Mustang is one of the unique vehicles for the Indian car market after the exit of the American manufacturer from the country. The car is currently worth around Rs 74 lakh in India.

The American muscle car is known for its performance-oriented design and specs. The one in the video is powered by a 5.0-litre V8 engine producing 396 bhp of power and 515 Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred to the rear wheels using an automatic transmission. The car is comparable to other similar models like Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, and others.

This is not the first time such a high-end vehicle has been spotted being used for such farm-related purposes. Earlier, a person was spotted using a Harley Davidson motorcycle worth around Rs 5 lakh to deliver milk. A video of his riding the motorcycle loaded with milk cans went viral on social media.