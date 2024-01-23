Electric vehicles are rapidly gaining popularity, and this trend is set to continue in the coming years. Even luxury car manufacturers are pivoting towards electric mobility. A prime example is the Lotus Eletre SUV, launched by a renowned British luxury carmaker. In India, the Lotus Eletre SUV was introduced in November 2023, starting at a price of Rs 2.55 crore. Deliveries for this electric SUV have already commenced.

Recently, Car Crazy India shared a photo on Instagram of the first Lotus Eletre EV SUV delivered in India. The post caption reads, “Presenting India’s first Lotus Eletre R. Finished in Natron Red, this EV boasts an impressive 905bhp and accelerates from 0-100 in just 2.7 seconds. Congratulations to @harshikarao on your new ride and kudos to @adsrulz and @krishna_vungarala for delivering the first new Lotus in India.”

The Lotus Eletre was launched in India in November 2023. It's available in three variants: Eletre, Eletre S, and Eletre R.

Lotus Eletre EV SUV

Externally, the Lotus Eletre features an aggressive front fascia with arrow-shaped DRLs and sleek LED headlights. It also includes an active grille and wide air dams. On the side, the electric SUV showcases a sleek black roof, robust black wheel arches, and striking 22-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, with options for 20 and 23-inch alloys. The rear design includes a sloping roofline with a supercar-like spoiler and practical air dams, complemented by distinctive LED taillights that span its width.

Inside, the Lotus Eletre EV SUV melds futuristic features with luxury. A 15.1-inch foldable touchscreen infotainment system powered by Lotus Hyper OS is the centerpiece. Other amenities include four-zone climate control, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, and a wireless charger. The SUV is enhanced with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), an air purifier, LED ambient lighting, and a premium 15-speaker KEF sound system. It's available in both four and five-seater configurations, featuring interiors made from recycled materials, emphasizing the company's commitment to sustainability.

As for the powertrain, all Lotus Eletre models come with a 112kWh battery pack. The Eletre and Eletre S feature a dual-motor setup that offers a range of 600 km on a full charge, with a power output of 600 bhp and 710 Nm of torque. The Eletre R, designed for performance, includes a dual-motor system and a two-speed transmission, offering a slightly lower range of 490 km but a substantial power increase to over 900 bhp and 985 Nm of torque.