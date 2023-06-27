India's First Tata Nexon SUV Modified With Nardo Grey Body Wrap Looks Attractive

Modifying a car takes more than just money. Finding the right set of mods for a car is the most important task of all. Some owners are just so right about their choices of modifications, their possessions look dope. Something similar we found on the internet that makes us believe that Tata Nexon’s appeal can be shot up with some simple changes. Well, the example we are talking about is the Tata Nexon facelift, which we came across via a YouTube channel - Charlie Vlogs. It is wrapped in a Nardo Grey vinyl wrap, which certainly has upped the ante for the Nexon.

The YouTube host claims that it is the only Nardo Grey-coloured Tata Nexon in the country. Earlier, the car was wrapped in matte black, and it now dons a spoiler at the rear. The owner has blacked out all the chrome bits that were on the car in its factory-spec iteration.

Furthermore, the stock rims and rubber are retained, and it gets tyre stickers. Besides, there are speed stripes on the bonnet. The owner has also tuned the ECU of his Nexon. It is not confirmed what are the increased numbers on the tap with the remap.

Tata Nexon Specs

In the stock avatar, the Nexon manages to push out 120 PS of peak power and 170 Nm of max torque. The oil burner, however, belts out higher torque of 260 Nm, but slightly lower power output of 115 PS. Transmission choices are limited to only 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT. The Nexon delivers a claimed mileage of 17.33 kmpl in the turbo-petrol guise and 23.22 kmpl with the diesel engine.

2023 Tata Nexon

The best-seller of the indigenous carmaker is ready to receive a major update in the coming days. The test mule of the 2023 Nexon is caught on camera numerous times, revealing some crisp details. It will be receiving a major design overhaul for the nose, inspired by the Tata Curvv Concept showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year. Anticipated on the updated Nexon is a longer features list comprising a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, new instrument cluster, 6 airbags and more.