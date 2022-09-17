Internet showers love on Elderly woman riding moped with husband, but..

Heartwarming videos of couples expressing love for each other often go viral on the internet. However, the viral video that we have today is a bit different from those regular videos. This video of an elderly couple riding together on a moped is doing rounds on the internet and has the netizens' hearts. The expression of love in the video is subtle enough to melt the internet. Moreover, the video goes against the usual scene of a man riding a bike while the woman sits on the back. In this video, the woman is in control of the vehicle while the elderly man takes the back seat.

The video of the elderly couple riding a moped was posted by an account named Sushmita Dora on Instagram. The man in it can be seen sitting behind the woman while she is riding the moped, which distinguishes the video from others. The male is clothed in a white shirt and dhoti, and the woman is wearing a saree. They are both wearing traditional clothing.

Watch viral video of elderly couple riding moped

The caption in the video said, "Usually when we see a biker couple, it is always the guy riding the bike. Have u ever seen anything like this for their age?" The video has gained significant popularity on Instagram and now has more than 434 thousand likes and over 4 million views.

While the video is receiving a lot of appreciation from the couple and adorable comments like, "This is so lovely to see. Why women always on back? It's really adorable," and "She has her own swag, n that’s so cool." It is to be noted that the elderly couple overlooked basic safety measures like wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler.