Narendra Modi birthday: Evolutions of PM's cars - Mahindra Scorpio to Mercedes-Maybach S650

They say - cars define their owner’s personality, and we can tell you that a few took this very seriously. One of those few is the Prime Minister of India - Narendra Modi, who happens to have possession of some of the meanest machines. The man has been a strong contender in Indian politics, but he has shown up in even stronger cars at times. Also, daily drivers for the Prime Minister of India have been some of the most humble cars, when we look back in time. As we celebrate his 72nd birthday today, let’s look at the cars that have served or are serving the most important man of the world’s largest democracy.

During his days as the CM of Gujrat, Narendra Modi used a Mahindra Scorpio. The SUV is currently sold in its third-gen avatar, and it has evolved to rival the cars from a segment or two above itself. The ladder-frame SUV is still a favourite choice of the SUV of politicians.

Toyota Fortuner

A legendary ladder-frame SUV from Toyota, which is known for its bulletproof reliability and offroading prowess is the Fortuner. While it is a part of the PM’s motorcade, Narendra Modi is seen using it at times.

Toyota Land Cruiser

The Toyota Land Cruiser in its LC200 form has served the PM Modi, but a bulletproof version with a sunroof. It gets a 4.5-litre V8 engine, generating 262 Bhp and peak torque of 650 Nm to propel the SUV with the increased weight of all the armour that it has.

BMW 7-Series 760 Li High-Security Edition

The BMW 7-Series Li High-Security Edition replaced the Scorpio, and it should be noted that it is serving the most important politicians and industrialists of the world. This BMW is capable of surviving attacks of up to .44 calibre Magnum handguns. Automatic weapons like AK-47 aren’t a challenge either for this car, and it gets run-flat tyres, a self-healing fuel tank, and an internal oxygen supply.

Range Rover HSE

The Range Rover HSE is a more capable vehicle when the roads aren’t as good as the car. Also, being a camera-friendly PM, the Range Rover makes more sense, as it makes it easier for the cameras to spot the PM on the front seat of the armoured SUV. PM Modi was seen travelling in the Range Rover HSE a couple of times before a new vehicle came in.

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard

The armoured luxury saloon is the latest ride of PM Narendra Modi, and it offers VR-10 level protection. With a cost of around Rs 12 Crore, the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is a vehicle designed to keep the occupant safe in the most intense of attacks. Also, it is a powerful one with a 523 bhp motor under than hood that generates a peak torque of 830 Nm.