Mahindra is ensuring to launch an all-new product every year, which eventually takes the market by storm. The company started the trend with the second-gen Thar, which was soon booked for the next two years. Last year, when the company launched the XUV700, a similar success story was observed. This year was reserved for the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, and the ladder-frame SUV has managed to impress the masses and automaker really well. The latter has received over lakh bookings for the Scorpio-N in just 30 minutes of duration. However, only a shade over 20,000 units of these bookings will be delivered this year.

Consequently, the remaining orders will be addressed from next year onwards. It is easy to understand that the Scorpio-N now commands a waiting period of 2 years. As revealed by Mahindra, bookings received by Mahindra for the Scorpio-N translate into an ex-showroom value of roughly Rs 18,000 Crores. The company has further shared that in the first 1 minute itself, it received 25,000 orders for the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N.

Mahindra will start the deliveries of the Scorpio-N from September 26, with the top-spec Z8L variant being prioritized over other trims. Talking of prices, the first 25,000 orders will be served at the introductory prices, whereas the remaining orders will be attended at new prices.

With these numbers and data at our disposal, it is pretty clear that the new Mahindra Scorpio-N is very well following the footsteps of the Mahindra XUV700 and Thar. What remains to be seen is, if these models will be cannibalizing each other, since all of them manage to have similar pricing. Although, target customers as per the brand for Scorpio-N, XUV700, and Thar are vastly different from each other.