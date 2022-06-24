Global NCAP has awarded Mahindra XUV700 ‘Safer Choice’ award for achieving high levels of safety performance in India. This is the second 'Safer Choice' award for the automaker. The Mahindra XUV 700 earlier scored a five star rating at the crash test by the independent safety agency. In November 2021 the XUV 700 was rated with five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection. It had one of the highest combined occupant safety ratings of any car tested in the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.

In 2021 the @MahindraXUV700 had one of the highest combined occupant safety ratings of any car tested in the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. Today @MahindraRise achieves its second ‘Safer Choice’ Award with the model meeting both pedestrian protection & #ESC requirements. pic.twitter.com/0CNWlCAfxZ June 23, 2022

Mahindra voluntarily submitted the XUV700 for further testing, with the model meeting both pedestrian protection and ESC requirements. Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its second ‘Safer Choice’ Award and for the wider inclusion of ADAS technologies.”

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “As our current test protocols come to an end I am pleased to see the continuing safety commitment from Indian automakers like Mahindra, achieving their second ‘Safer Choice’ Award.

