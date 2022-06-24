NewsAuto
MAHINDRA XUV700

Ahead of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N launch in India, XUV700 wins 'Safer Choice' award at Global NCAP crash test

In November 2021, Mahindra XUV 700 was rated with five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection at Global NCAP crash test. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 09:06 AM IST
  • Mahindra XUV700 has become 2nd Mahindra to win 'Safer Choice' award
  • Global NCAP is rating cars in India under #SaferCarsForIndia campaign
  • Mahindra XUV700 was earlier awarded top rating at crash test

Trending Photos

Ahead of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N launch in India, XUV700 wins 'Safer Choice' award at Global NCAP crash test

Global NCAP has awarded Mahindra XUV700 ‘Safer Choice’ award for achieving high levels of safety performance in India. This is the second 'Safer Choice' award for the automaker. The Mahindra XUV 700 earlier scored a five star rating at the crash test by the independent safety agency. In November 2021 the XUV 700 was rated with five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection. It had one of the highest combined occupant safety ratings of any car tested in the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.

Mahindra voluntarily submitted the XUV700 for further testing, with the model meeting both pedestrian protection and ESC requirements. Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its second ‘Safer Choice’ Award and for the wider inclusion of ADAS technologies.” 

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “As our current test protocols come to an end I am pleased to see the continuing safety commitment from Indian automakers like Mahindra, achieving their second ‘Safer Choice’ Award. 

Live TV

Mahindra XUV700Mahindra Auto2022 Mahindra Scorpio-NMahindraGlobal NCAPMahindra SafetyCrash

