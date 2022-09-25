Kia recalls over 70,000 cars in the US over fire risk, check details here

Kia has issued a recall for its 70,000 cars in the US to address a faulty circuit board. The problem affects Kia Sorento and Sportage models, which, if left unattended, might lead to fire incidents in the car, based on NHTSA's claims. Specifically, the report claims that the problem lies in the two hitch harness module of the vehicles, which have the chance of catching fire even when the ignition is off.

More than 22,000 of the recalled vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), have their tow hitch harness as a port-installed option, while roughly 49,000 of the vehicles had the accessory fitted at the dealership.

Some of the impacted were created as early as October 27, 2014. According to the study, some 2023 Kia Sorento PHEV models are also impacted. The impacted Kia Sportage models, on the other hand, were created between December 10, 2015, and December 7, 2021.

Similar to the earlier recall of the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride, Kia has issued another recall. In the most recent recall, vehicle owners were instructed to park their cars outside, away from buildings, until the problem was fixed. According to Kia, dealers have already been told to stop offering tow hitch harnesses for sale.