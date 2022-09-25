Tesla Model S owner gets locked out of car, needs HUGE amount of money unlock; Details here

Tesla has been surrounded by reports of problems that occur with the car every now and then. There have been reports of the pinching problem with the window and the problem with the auto-driving system. However, one of the recent videos of a man from Canada brings up a new problem: the owner claims that he was locked out of his Tesla Model S electric car after the car's battery drained out due to a flaw in the design. Mario Zelaya shared the video of the complaint via TikTok showing the problem. Meanwhile, he also said that the electric car needs a battery replacement to solve the problem, costing that the electric car will need a battery replacement to solve the problem which cost CAD 26,000 (around Rs 15.53 lakh).

In the video, Zelaya claimed to own a 2013 Model S, which he purchased for $140,000 CAD. He frequently had the car repaired, and he now says that the 2013–2014 Tesla Model S cars had a design flaw that eventually caused the problem. He says that because the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) condensor leaks water onto the battery pack over time, the battery pack's exterior cover has corroded, and moisture has seeped into the battery and damaged it.

Due to the fact that the problem was found after the vehicle's warranty had ended, Tesla is refusing to pay for a new battery. Zelaya, however, asserts that the problem must have started when the car was covered and that he has spoken to Transport Canada, which is currently looking into the matter.

In a statement, Zelaya said, "Not only did they do an investigation on this car, but they’re also going to be doing one that Tesla doesn’t realize is coming up because I got in touch with another owner who has the exact same problem." It is to be noted that based on Carscoops's report, there are no investigations underway for this issue in the US. Transport.