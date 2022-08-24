The Kia Seltos was introduced in India three years ago, and on July 22, 2022, it just recently marked that milestone. The SUV has sold 3 lakh units to date and is still one of the top SUVs on the Indian market three years after its launch. In addition, the SUV has a sizable consumer base in India, as seen by its sales figures. From the very beginning, Kia Seltos has been a well-known product for the business. Seltos helped Kia into the top 5 automakers in the nation with just one product in the first two months, becoming the most popular SUV in its class.

A year after being introduced in India, in August 2020, The Seltos reached the 1 lakh sales mark as its popularity grew. Due to the popularity of the product, Kia has maintained its place among the top 5 automakers in the nation for the past three years.

Kia India launched revised versions of the Seltos every year and periodically updated it with several features in response to the product's growing popularity and in keeping with its commitment to meeting unmet customer needs. Seltos very recently, in August 2022, became the second mass-market car, after Kia Carens, to include six airbags as standard, becoming the first vehicle in its segment to do so.

Kia Seltos was also the first car in its segment to debut the iMT technology, earlier launched only with a petrol engine option, shortly followed by a diesel engine. In September 2021, Kia India introduced the top trim ‘X Line’ on the Seltos, with the first made-in-India ‘Xclusive Matt Graphite’ exteriors and first-in-segment 18” Crystal cut Matte Graphite Alloy Wheels, which further enhanced the premium quotient of this product.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “I have always said this – Seltos is, and will always be, a special product for Kia India. With Seltos, we created a benchmark and redefined the expectations of customers in this segment. Seltos was a demonstration of our commitment to India and a showcase of our capabilities. It created high standards in design, technology, and refinement and helped us gain a share of the heart of Indian consumers. I can proudly say that the Seltos made a dream debut and has ensured our dream run continues against all odds.”

Kia India recently crossed the 5-lakh sales milestone in the country, with Seltos contributing to close to 60% to the overall sales. While 58% of the Seltos sales come from its top variants, the automatic options of the vehicle contribute to around 25%. The iMT technology became an instant hit amongst buyers, with 1 out of every 10 Seltos buyers opting for it in 2022. In July 2022, Kia India achieved the milestone of crossing 1 lakh exports of the Seltos to more than 91 countries from its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh.