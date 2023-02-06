Lamborghini Unveils Invencible Coupe, Autentica Roadster as Final V12 Supercars Ahead of Hybrid Launch

Lamborghini is celebrating its famed naturally-aspirated V12 with the Invencible coupé and Auténtica roadster, two unique, one-of-a-kind vehicles that underline the marque's DNA, just a few weeks before the company unveils its first hybrid super sports car. The two vehicles, designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile on the V12 platform, represent the pinnacle of maximum ingenuity.

“The VI2 engine is one of the pillars of our history and our marque's success,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman, and CEO. “As we head towards embracing a new era of hybridization at the heart of our Cor Tauri strategy, this is the Lamborghini way of celebrating the naturally aspirated V12 with two one-off vehicles that perfectly represent our concept of excellence in personalization."

The Sesto Elemento, a tribute to lightness and motorsport distinguished by a huge rear wing, the Reventón with its distinctive aeronautical flair, and the Veneno, which pushes the boundaries of aerodynamic perfection, are honoured by Invencible and Auténtica.

Both new cars share the same carbon fibre monocoque from the Aventador and full carbon bodywork that incorporates design and technologies successfully tested by Lamborghini in motorsport. The imposing bonnet reprises that of the Essenza SCV12, along with the pronounced front splitter complete with vertical struts designed to manage airflow in the most efficient way.

The hexagon, a well-known motif of modern Lamborghini design, is integrated into the distinctive visual elements of the car, starting with the striking front and rear light assembly highlighted by innovative hexagonal LED running lights. On the bonnet, the air intakes are reminiscent of those on the Sesto Elemento, and the same cues are repeated in the central triple exhaust with Inconel tips: a special high-performance steel alloy derived from the aerospace industry.

The interior of both cars highlights a minimalist dashboard enhanced by hexagonal 3D-printed air vents and no instrumentation on the console. The cockpit itself is framed in carbon fibre, with a digital readout featuring dedicated graphics for each car.

The Invencible coupé is characterised by the subtle contrast between the dominant shade of red and the carbon-look elements enhanced by red ’flakes’. The Ros so Efesto bodywork is complemented by sills and doorframes in carbon, just like the brake callipers in Ros so Mars, which sit behind single-nut wheels with carbon fibre fairings to ventilate the brake assembly. On the classic scissor doors, there are two prominent hexagonal tricolours: a tribute to the Italian flag that is echoed on the door linings as well as well as on the steering wheel.

The interior, in the same colour as the bodywork, contrasts with the Ros so Alala leather and Nero Cosmus Alcantara, accentuated by personalised embroidery in Ros so Alala and Nero Ade. The dashboard features a Lamborghini logo in Ros so Efesto: the same colour used for the gearshift paddles on the steering wheel.

In a similar vein, the Auténtica roadster features bodywork in Grigio Titans with details in Matt Black and a Giallo Auge livery: a colour repeated on the brake callipers as well as the main aerodynamic elements. These include the front splitter and motorsport-derived rear wing that optimises the aerodynamic load, flanked by a pair of fins. The car's profile is rendered unique by two domes with integrated rollbars, inspired by open-topped racers of the past. The open-air interior boasts elegant Giallo Taurus embroidery, contrasting Nero Ade leather upholstery, and two-tone Nero Cosmus and Grigio Octans Alcantara.

The Invencible and Auténtica are the very last cars to be produced by Lamborghini equipped with a 12-cylinder 6.5-liter engine mounted longitudinally in the rear (Longitudinale Posteriore: ’LP’) before the transition to a hybrid era. The final salute to the outgoing Lamborghini V12 powertrain delivers 780 CV and a maximum 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, mated to a seven-speed ISR gearbox, four-wheel drive, and the Lamborghini Dynamic Steering system that controls all four wheels.