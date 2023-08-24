Lexus LM Luxury MPV Bookings Open In India, Gets 48-Inch Passenger Display: Launch Soon

Lexus India has commenced the bookings for its flagship MPV - Lexus LM. Bookings for the all-new Lexus LM can now be made across all authorised Lexus Guest Experience Centers as well as Lexus Merakis in India. The first-generation Lexus LM was launched in 2020 to meet the mobility demands of super-rich customers, for a chauffeur-driven MPV in Asian markets. Offering both 4-seat and 7-seat configurations in the ultra-luxury segment, the Lexus LM was very well received across markets. In the intervening years, the needs and desires of the global luxury market have further intensified and diversified. In response, the new LM has been completely redesigned, reevaluating its value and raison d'être as a "Luxury Mover," from where the model’s name is derived.

Lexus LM: Design

The key for the exterior design was to bring to the MPV segment the goal of next-generation Lexus design - to create a unique identity through proportions that reflect functional purity and dynamic performance. The front design further evolves the Spindle Body, the identity of Lexus. By applying the exterior color to the grille, the strong extruded spindle shape is expressed as a seamlessly integral part of the body. By minimising the gap between the surrounding parts and the body, the new design is more integrated, thereby contributing to aerodynamics and cooling performance.

Lexus LM: Cabin

The Lexus LM is available in both 4-seat and 7-seat configurations. In the front seats, a modern and spacious interior incorporates the Lexus Tazuna Cockpit concept. The interior colors conjure up a sophisticated contemporary feel in line with this new expression of luxury. Solis White features copper accents on the surroundings, while Black features gray tone gradations throughout. The clean-cut rectangular door trim is also finished with a subtle pattern. The 4-seat model raises the level of personalization and privacy, featuring a partition equipped with a striking 48-inch wide-screen display in front of the rear seats.