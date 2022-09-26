New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara India launch TODAY: Here's the expected PRICE of the Hybrid SUV

The hotly anticipated new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will launch in India today (September 26), becoming the flagship SUV from the India's largest carmaker. The test drives of the SUV were recently conducted and we did our comprehensive test drive review of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The SUV is the company’s first mid-size strong hybrid vehicle and is based on the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Both the SUVs promise India’s best mileage for any petrol vehicle and will challenge the status quo in the mid-size category dominated by Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Recently, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in the country, although prices were revealed partially, only for the strong hybrid variants. This price launch, combined with earlier reports of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara prices being leaked gives us an insight on Maruti’s plans for the Grand Vitara.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s entry-level hybrid trim is priced at Rs 15.11 lakh, ex-showroom. The next up on the ladder - mid-spec ‘G’ trim, will retail for Rs 17.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topping hybrid variant is priced at 18.99 lakh. Also, the company has confirmed that the top-spec trim with the AWD layout and Maruti Suzuki-sourced 1.5L mild-hybrid variant will cost Rs 17.09 lakh, ex-showroom. The brand is yet to announce the prices for the remaining trims, which are expected to be released anytime soon.

Seeing the Hyryder prices and given the history of Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership, we now know that the India’s largest carmaker will keep the pricing of the New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara strong hybrid variants more competitive than the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. This gives a validity to the earlier leaked prices of the mid-size SUV. As per the leaked prices, the SUV will come with a starting price of just Rs 9.5 lakh, ex-showroom.

On the contrary, the Hyundai Creta starts from Rs 10.44 lakh, ex-showroom. The Grand Vitara will be retailed in a total of 7 trims options, namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Alpha AWD, Zeta Plus, and Alpha Plus.

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Powertrain

The strong-hybrid powertrain comprises a 1.5L Atkinson-cycle power plant paired to an electric motor and a battery pack to churn out a combined power and torque outputs of 114 bhp and 122 Nm, respectively. The transmission unit here is an e-CVT. Moving to the mild-hybrid variants, they use a 1.5L NA petrol motor with a 48V mild-hybrid tech that produces a rated power output of 101 bhp and 136 Nm of max torque.

Transmission options will include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. Also, this motor will be available with the option of an AWD layout with a manual gearbox only. Also, the AWD trims will come with multiple drive modes - Sport, Snow, Auto, and Lock.

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Features

In terms of features, the Grand Vitara is loaded to the gills. It features a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, ventilated front seats, 360-degree parking camera and more.