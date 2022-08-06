Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to launch tomorrow: Top 5 highlights you need to know

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been one of the most anticipated bikes from the automaker and is all set to be launched tomorrow (August 7). Before the scheduled launch of the motorcycle, the 'boss man' Sid Lal took matters into his own hands and revealed the Hunter 350. The unveiling fuelled the anticipation for the launch of the new motorcycle among potential buyers. Now, with the new revelations, here are the top five highlights of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 you need to look out for. But before we start, it is to be noted that the new scrambler-style motorcycle seems like the smallest bike from the British manufacturer in the Indian market and is based on the same J-platform as the Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Design

The new bike features a compact design complemented by neo-retro design elements like round headlamps, indicators, and rearview mirrors. Moreover, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has a tear drop-fuel tank featuring a dual-tone paint scheme and a long single-piece seat, adding to its looks. The bike gets an asymmetrical instrument cluster with options like a tripper navigation function.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Features

Going forward, Royal Enfield is working on giving their bikes a more modern appeal, and the same thing can be noticed in the new Hunter 350's features. The new motorcycle is equipped with a halogen headlamp and a semi-digital instrument cluster as standard features. An analog speedometer and a floating LCD are both included in the instrument cluster. A digital odometer, gear position indicator, two trip metres, a trip metre for low fuel, a fuel gauge, an eco indicator, a service reminder, and a clock are all displayed on the setup. The Tripper Navigation system from Royal Enfield will be offered as an addition.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine, Mileage

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets a 349cc, single-cylinder, two-valve, SOHC, air/oil-cooled engine. The motor, which is mated to a five-speed gearbox, produces 20.2bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. The maximum speed is listed at 114 kmph, while the claimed fuel efficiency is 36.2 kmpl.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Variants

Two variations of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be available namely Metro and Retro. In addition to the aforementioned variations, the two types can be separated by their different colours. While the Retro model has a single-tone paint scheme, the Metro version has a dual-tone finish.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Hardware

The hardware on the Royal Enfiled Hunter 350 includes telescopic front forks and six-step preload-adjustable rear springs. The Metro variant's braking system consists of a front 300mm single disc and a rear 270mm rotor. This version also comes with 17-inch alloy wheels covered in tubeless tyres with 110/70 front and 140/70 rear sections. On the Retro variant, however, the 17-inch wire-spoke wheels are fitted with tube-type tyres that have a 100/80-section front and a 120/80-section rear.