Honda City Hybrid e:HEV India unveiling today: Watch it LIVE here [Video]

Honda Car India is all set to unveil its much anticipated Honda City Hybrid e:HEV mid-size sedan in India. Honda, in the past, gave India hybrid sedans like Civic and Accord and will now enter the mid-size sedan segment where it has been ruling for past 2 decades. Honda City is the longest non-stop running production car in the country and is in its 5th generation now.

Honda had recently revealed the teaser image of the upcoming 2022 City-Hybrid e:HEV for the Indian market. The teaser shows the rear end of the car flaunting the badges saying e:HEV and ZX logo. The video also reveals that the new City Hybrid will come with the standard non RS variants as well.

The Japanese automaker had plans of launching the car before the pandemic. However, the plans had to be delayed considering the pandemic. After a two-year hiatus, the car is set to step into the Indian market. The car is to be unveiled by 14 April 2022.

There will not be very significant changes to the car's looks as the car will be based on the top-end variant of the car. The only significant difference in the looks can be seen in the form of black highlights on the outside of the car. However, as evident by the name, there are some very significant changes in the car's powertrain.

The new City Hybrid will be powered by Honda's i-MMD hybrid tech, the system is a combination of an IC petrol engine and two electric motors. The car will have a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine giving out 98hp.

One of the two electric motors available will drive the City Hybrid's front wheels through a unique single-speed gearbox, while the other will serve as an integrated starter generator. The electric motor driving the front wheels is capable of producing 109 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque.

This entire powertrain may be driven in three separate modes: gasoline-only, gasoline-electric hybrid, and electric-only. Only the 1.5-litre petrol engine will provide power in the petrol-only model, while the battery and motor combination will provide power in the electric-only mode, giving the car a limited range based on the charge remaining in the battery.