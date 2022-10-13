2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N modified with Mercedes-Maybach style alloys looks DESIRABLE: Watch

The Mahindra Scorpio name enjoys a strong cult among enthusiasts. The SUV has been on sale in the country for longer than most Gen-Z folks. It has recently been introduced in its third-generation avatar as Scorpio-N and has a waiting period of around 2 years. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in the country on June 27, while the deliveries of the SUV have just started. Easy to guess, folks from Punjab have already started flocking to the mod shops to get their Scorpio-Ns shod with colossal-sized rims. We recently came across an example via the Instagram account of Velocity Tyres.

Mahindra Scorpio-N with 20-inch alloy wheels

In the image, an example of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N in the Napoli Black paint shade can be seen fitted with a set of 20-inch aftermarket rims, draped in low-profile tyres. When looked closely, the hubcaps wear the tri-arrow logo, giving a fair idea that these rims are inspired by those seen on Mercedes-Benz models. In the comment section, some users have commented that with these rims, the Scorpio-N looks quite like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Specs

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is on sale at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh and tops out at Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV is available with two engine options - a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine. The former is tuned to deliver a rated power output of 200 bhp and 380 Nm, while the oil burner dishes out 172 bhp and 400 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Moreover, the Scorpio-N also gets the option of a 4X4 drivetrain on select trims.

Talking of dimensions, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is 4,662 mm long, 1,917 mm wide, and 1,857 mm tall. Also, it has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. In the third-gen rendition, the Scorpio-N features an updated suspension with dual wishbones on the front and penta-link setup with a rigid axle, which further gets Watt’s linkage. The latter results in restricted lateral movement of the axle.