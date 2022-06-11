Mahindra and Mahindra are keen on increasing the sales numbers of their SUVs and have started offering discounts of up to Rs 46,000 on their models. The discount offers include cash discounts, corporate discounts, and exchange benefits. In addition, the Indian automaker is also offering free accessories worth up to Rs 20,000. To be specific, the offers are available for Mahindra Marazzo, Bolero Neo, Bolero, Scorpio and XUV300.

Mahindra June 2022 discount details

Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra SUV300 is one of the smaller models from the Indian carmaker. Moreover, the SUV gets a 5-star GNCAP rating making it one of the safest models in its segment. In the Indian market, the SUV gets the option of a 1.-2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. It is to be noted that for the month of May, the SUV gets the highest discount offers of up to Rs 46,000 on both the petrol and diesel engine options.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo stands as one of the MPV offerings in the country. The car is available with the options of a seven and 8-seat orientation and is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine giving out 123 hp. For the buyer looking to buy a diesel MPV, Mahindra Marazzo is available with discounts of up to Rs 40,000.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most affordable off-roader SUVs available in the Indian market. To make it even more affordable, the SUV is offered with benefits of up to Rs 34,000 for June. It is to be noted that the launch of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N is on the cards, and the maker has revealed the exterior details of the upcoming SUV. However, even after the latest iteration, the ongoing model will still be sold alongside the new one.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero is one of the most popular SUVs from the automaker, known for its rugged body. Moreover, the timeless design, versatile use and affordable pricing of the SUV also make it one of the best-selling models from the automaker. To make the pot even sweeter, the SUV is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 17,000 in the month of June.

The Bolero Neo stands out in the crowded compact-SUV segment thanks to its body-on-frame construction, seven-seat capacity, and rear-wheel-drive layout. Taking forward the Bolero lineage the car takes offers a strong body design with an affordable price tag. However, to increase the appeal to consumers Mahindra is now offering the SUV with a discount of up to Rs 14,000.