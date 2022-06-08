Mahindra Scorpio-N shows-off its off-roading capabilities in spy video- Watch

In 2022, SUVs are the talk of the town. Their high ground clearance, commanding seating position, and practical nature have made the Indian audience fall in love with them. The Indian brand - Mahindra, is known for making some of the most successful SUVs for our market, and the name Scorpio stands tall in this regard. Now, the third-generation model is ready to grace the showroom floors. Called the Mahindra Scorpio-N, it will continue to stay true to its roots. To be precise, the Mahindra Scorpio-N will be a capable off-roader. At least, the latest spy videos portray the same.

The new spy clip shows a test mule of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N, wrapped in heavy camouflage, doing some test runs on an off-road track. The vehicle in the video can be seen going through an axle twister, which is also water-filled, thereby proving to be a mix of both axle bender and water wading depth tests. Moreover, the prototype of the SUV then goes to attempt another obstacle, wherein the SUV is made to showcase its capabilities of withstanding high side-inclination angle.

With this video at our disposal, we can confirm that the Scorpio will be a capable off-roader. Earlier, a prototype of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N was seen attempting a steep downhill incline in Ladakh. In fact, it managed to crawl down rather gracefully. Mahindra will be selling the Scorpio-N with strong off-road aids, like a low-ratio gearbox, 4X4 transfer case, and a locking rear differential.

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio: From Rohit Shetty to PM Modi, why Indians love this SUV?

As for the specifications, the Scorpio-N will go on sale with a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged oil burner. There will be two transmission options - a 6-speed stick shift and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Furthermore, the Scorpio-N will be loaded to the gills. It will come equipped with 6 airbags, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, dual-zone climate control and more.