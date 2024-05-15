Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Open, Here Are Top 5 Pros & 6 Cons

Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings: Mahindra recently launched the facelift version of the XUV300, named the XUV 3XO. The company has now commenced bookings for it, with deliveries set to begin from May 26th. The price ranges from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (Introductory Ex-Showroom). If you're considering buying one for yourself, it's advisable to know Its pros and cons first.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top 6 Cons

1- Edgy, outlandish and very polarizing design, which may not be to everyone's liking.

2- Top-end variants of XUV 3XO are expensive. Can not say overpriced but definitely higher than expected.

3- It has the smallest boot (295-litre) in the segment. Even some cheaper hatchbacks also have larger boots than 3XO.

4- No proper diesel automatic is on offer. You get the jerky AMT which is just not suitable for a premium crossover.

5- Light & disconnected steering, which is definitely the biggest drawback on the handling part.

6- Some important features- ventilated seats, parcel tray, full-sized spare wheel and paddle shifters are missing.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top 5 Pros

1- It's a premium crossover. Quality-wise, the interior looks like more of a Hyundai car. Nice build quality & refinement levels.

2- Three people can easily sit in the rear seat. The cabin has enough space for five.

3- Good performance, driveability & ride with sorted road manners. Fantastic petrol & diesel engine line-up.

4- It gets a smooth torque converter automatic with a turbo-petrol engine.

5- Feature Loaded car, big sunroof, 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone connectivity, auto headlamps & wipers, Level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags, ESP, ABS and many more are on offer.