Mahindra and Mahindra have been building anticipation by releasing various teasers for their upcoming SUV, the Mahindra XUV 3XO. This new model is set to debut globally on April 29, 2024. Notably, the XUV 3XO is the facelifted version of the XUV300.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Official teasers

The recent teaser by Mahindra reveals that the new SUV will get a seven-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The disclaimer in the teaser says that the Harman Kardon sound system is available in the select variants of the XUV 3XO. The earlier teaser showed that the XUV 3XO will get a first-in-segment dual-pane electric sunroof. According to the disclaimer given in the teaser suggests that this feature will only be available in select top-spec variants of the XUV 3XO.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will feature a larger 10.2-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 10.2-inch instrument console. The SUV will come equipped with an AdrenoX-connected car system and remote dual-zone climate control. The vehicle will also feature projector LED headlamps and fog lamps.

Features

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to feature ventilated and powered front seats, wireless smartphone connectivity, a wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting and more.

In terms of safety, the XUV 3XO is expected to excel with six airbags, all-four disc brakes, ISOFIX mounts, traction control, ESP, TPMS, front and rear sensors, and a 360-degree parking camera.

Powertrain Options

The XUV 3XO will feature a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine producing 115 hp and 300 Nm of torque, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with 110 hp and 200 Nm of torque, and a Turbosport variant delivering 130 hp and 230 Nm of torque. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual gearbox or an AMT automatic transmission.