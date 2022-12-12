Mahindra XUV700 driver plays card while cruising on highway, internet is angry: Watch video

Automotive technologies have been improving over time. With the surge in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in vehicles, modern-day cars have been made very capable. A part of this revolution is the self-driving feature in modern cars. Drivers are extensively using this feature to even do other activities while driving. In one such incident, a video has surfaced on the internet showing a man in a Mahindra XUV700 playing cards while driving on a highway. The video shows a man sitting sideways with his legs up on the driving seat and enjoying playing cards with his friends.

The video was shared on Facebook by a user going by the name Farhan Rajpoot. The text used in the video indicates that the man is driving a Mahindra XUV700 and has left the steering using the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature of the car. This feature is offered in the SUV to make driving easy for the owner of the car.

Previously videos have surfaced on the internet showing the Mahindra XUV700 cruising on its own on highways, but this is probably the first time that the car has been completely left to drive on its own. The video has triggered a wave of criticism for the driver of the car. However, the video has got over 45,000 likes and keeps on getting more.

Criticising the driver for ignoring his and others' safety, one of the netizens commented on the post, "No seat belt, no concentration on the road, completely ignoring all traffic and safety norms! I will post the video to the concerned." While pointing out the limitations of ADAS another user said. "this is not autopilot; this is ADAS...be safe, brothers." On the same lines, another user wrote, "Can't risk life with an automated machine." Meanwhile, other users threatened to report the video to authorities.