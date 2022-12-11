PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway 'Samruddhi Mahamarg'; Check route

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially inaugurated the first phase of the Hindu Thackeray, Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra. The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project is expected to bolster infrastructure and connectivity throughout the nation.

"The 701 Km expressway - being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore - is one of India`s longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra`s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik. The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in the development of about 24 districts of the state, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra," the PMO said in a statement.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi flags off India’s sixth Vande Bharat train on Nagpur-Bilaspur route; Check travel time here

The Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, and tourist destinations such as Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, and others, espousing the Prime Minister's vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti. Samruddhi Mahamarg will be a game changer in terms of boosting Maharashtra's economic development. It will have 26 toll tax counters on the way.

Nagpur, Maharashtra | PM Modi inaugurates the Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 Kms and connecting Nagpur and Shirdi pic.twitter.com/Vo9Xkn394P — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 'Nagpur Metro Phase I' to the nation. At Khapri Metro Station, he also signal the start of two metro trains, one from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and one from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua Line). The Nagpur Metro Phase I has been built at a cost of more than Rs 8650 crore. The Prime Minister also laid the groundwork for Nagpur Metro Phase II, which will cost more than Rs 6700 crore. In addition, PM Modi will flag off the Bharat trains on the Nagpur-Bilaspur route, making it India's sixth Vande Bharat and the state's second.