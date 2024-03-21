Major Security Breach In Lutyens' Delhi: Two SUVs With Same Number Detected

In a startling revelation, a significant security breach has been uncovered in Lutyens' Delhi, raising concerns about the safety protocols in one of India's most secure zones. The breach involves the presence of two SUVs bearing the exact same registration number, prompting swift action from the Delhi Police, who have registered a case in response to this alarming discovery.

Discovery of the Breach

The breach came to light on March 18, when VIP security personnel patrolling the Tughlaq Road area noticed two SUVs with identical registration numbers parked within Lutyens' Delhi. This immediate red flag led to the alerting of the Delhi Police, who swiftly launched an investigation into the matter.

Legal Response

In response to this breach, the Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 482 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 482 pertains to the misuse of property marks, carrying potential penalties of imprisonment of up to one year, a financial fine, or both. Section 471 of the IPC deals with offenses related to forged documents.

The investigation revealed that the owner of one of the SUVs resides in Faridabad. Interestingly, the license plate in question is authentic and registered legitimately for one of the vehicles. However, the same number plate was found installed on both SUVs, raising serious questions about the authenticity and legality of one of the vehicles.

The discovery of two vehicles with identical registration numbers in a highly secure area like Lutyens' Delhi has raised significant concerns about the effectiveness of security measures and the potential loopholes in the vehicle registration system. Such breaches not only pose a threat to the security infrastructure but also highlight the need for stringent monitoring and verification processes.