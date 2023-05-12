Man Uses Mahindra SUV Cut Out As TV Stand At Home, Anand Mahindra Is 'Flattered'

Anand Mahindra is one of the industrialists that is quite active on social media. The businessman often takes to Twitter to express his thoughts on various things that he finds fascinating. These views cover multiple fields, including automobiles. However, sometimes these can be something 'out of the box.' This time, the business tycoon has posted something similar on social media. While also appreciating the creativity of the person who made it.

Anand Mahindra shared a picture of a Mahindra Major converted into a table. Specifically, the person used the front end of the old SUV to create a stand for his television. The picture shared on social media shows the car's front end placed in a person's home. Sharing the picture, Mahindra wrote, "Thank you…We’re flattered. (And that’s the largest ‘dashboard’ screen display I have seen…)."

Getting into the details, the front of the old SUV seems to be completely intact. It even has the stock round headlights, along with the original vertical slat grills. The table also has half the tires with the alloys, which also seem to be the same as in the original car. To top it off, the car even has a metallic front bumper with a number plate on it. However, the car does not stand on its tires. A stand supports the structure to keep it erect.

Thank you…We’re flattered. (And that’s the largest ‘dashboard’ screen display I have seen…) pic.twitter.com/k0ccScQzES May 12, 2023

Along with Anand Mahindra, many social media users were impressed by the innovation. Reacting to it, one of the social media users wrote, "Something that faces the road." Another social media user expressed his feeling to have something similar, he said, "I think I need an abandoned Scorpio." Someone else wrote, "This is amazing." Other person said, "dashboard looks really beautiful, sir."

Mahindra Major was one of the major SUVs of the automaker launched in the Indian market in 2000. The nation adopted the model as a family car with off-roading DNA. The SUV was based on the CJ platform, which was used in the previous models of the company.