Tata Punch Reaches 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone In Less 2 Years Since Launch

Tata Punch was the fastest SUV to reach the 1 lakh production milestone. However, the SUV has now successfully reached the next step in the ladder - 2 lakh unit production milestone, in just 19 months. The Punch is proving to be an excellent proposition for both buyers and the carmaker. It has been averaging at around 10,000 units a month at a consistent pace. The SUV also is managing to be the second best-selling model for Tata Motors. The Punch is priced from Rs 6 lakh onwards, and it tops at Rs 9.52 lakh, ex-showroom.