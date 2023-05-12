topStoriesenglish2606515
Tata Punch Reaches 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone In Less 2 Years Since Launch

Tata Punch is one of the best-selling models for the brand, and it has managed to successfully achieve a new production milestone of 2 lakh unit in just 19 months from its launch.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

Tata Punch was the fastest SUV to reach the 1 lakh production milestone. However, the SUV has now successfully reached the next step in the ladder - 2 lakh unit production milestone, in just 19 months. The Punch is proving to be an excellent proposition for both buyers and the carmaker. It has been averaging at around 10,000 units a month at a consistent pace. The SUV also is managing to be the second best-selling model for Tata Motors. The Punch is priced from Rs 6 lakh onwards, and it tops at Rs 9.52 lakh, ex-showroom.

