Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to launch in India today, watch it LIVE here

Maruti Suzuki India will finally launch the much anticipated New Baleno in India today (February 23). As revealed by the teasers, the Baleno facelift is receiving multiple new updates, along with some first in the segment features making it Maruti Suzuki's most feature packed car ever. The new Baleno is expected to receive a bit of price hike given the rising input costs and added features.

The car will compete in the premium hatchback segment against models like Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20. From the looks of it, the new Baleno is getting multiple exterior updates as well. However, the details of the exterior have not been officially announced yet.

Looking at the leaked pictures of the car, we can say that it is supposed to get a new set of headlights with DRLs and wider grille upfront. The rear end gets new taillight design LEDs with a few changes in the bumper design as well. It also has got a new set of 10-spoke alloy wheels now.

Coming to the feature upgrades, it gets, Head-Up Display. The HUD feature allows customers to drive without taking their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying important information from the speedometer, climate control etc.

It also gets a new infotainment system that will come with a 22.86 cm (9-inch) High-Definition display, intuitive user interface with Advanced Voice Assist to offer customers a connected driving experience. It will provide a better acoustic experience with “Surround Sense” powered by ARKAMYS, offering signature ambiences created to suit various moods.

All of these interior features will be complemented by fresh interior designs. The new designs are expected to include dual-tone dashboards with new upholstery and hints of chrome here and there.

For safety, it is equipped with a 360 View Camera in the New Age Baleno elevates safety & convenience for customers with a view of the driving space. It enables them to make more informed decisions while parking or manoeuvring the vehicle in tight spots.

The next-generation Suzuki Connect will offer more than 40+ features, including vehicle safety-security, trips & driving behaviour, status-alerts, and remote operations through the all-new Suzuki Connect App (Smartphone & Smartwatch) Amazon Alexa devices.