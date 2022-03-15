Maruti Suzuki becomes first carmaker in India to sell one million CNG vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that they achieved a milestone of selling one million S-CNG vehicles in total. The Indian carmaker has a wide variety of options in the CNG segment, including the recently launched new models.

Maruti's range of S-CNG vehicles covers multiple segments like hatchbacks, MPVs and sedans. These segments are covered with vehicles like Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour-S.

The Indian carmaker is contributing to the government's efforts to popularise the adoption of S-CNG vehicles in India with the objective of reduction in oil imports by enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% presently to 15% by 2030.

Also read: Royal Enfield Scram 411 launched in India, prices start at Rs 2.03 lakh

The carmaker uses Dual Interdependent ECUs with an Intelligent Injection system that seamlessly communicates with each other to provide an optimal air-fuel ratio during combustion for controlled fuel usage.

The cars have also been equipped with a Microswitch that ensures that the vehicle is off and doesn’t start while refueling, along with stainless steel CNG pipes with patented ferrule joints that provide corrosion resistance and a leak-proof design.

They also have an advanced dual solenoid system that ensures additional safety in case of gas leakage. It auto-cuts fuel during the gas leak and releases high-pressure CNG directly into the atmosphere.

Speaking on the achievement, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Today, there are already over 3,700 CNG stations making CNG more accessible to people. With the Government's target to reach 10,000 CNG stations across the country in the next few years, we expect the demand for CNG vehicles to remain robust. As a technology, CNG will play a bigger and significant role in reducing carbon emission of a large volume of passenger vehicles.”

Live TV

#mute