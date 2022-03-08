Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG launched in India, prices start at Rs 8.14 Lakh

Considering the increasing popularity of green mobility in India, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the launch of the most awaited Dzire, with S-CNG technology. It is priced at Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom) powered by an advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT 1.2L engine, Dzire S-CNG delivers a peak power of 57kW and a mileage of 31.12 km/kg, taking its name in the list of India’s most fuel-efficient.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG's range of vehicles has recently started making their positions in the Indian market with the launch of multiple models getting their CNG variants. Earlier Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG variant of Celerio and Wagon-R.

The S-CNG vehicle’s powertrain and suspension have been specially tuned to offer better engine durability, greater mileage and superior safety.

Over 22 lakh Dzire customers Maruti Suzuki now offers 9 vehicles with factory-fitted S-CNG technology interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures performance.

The S-CNG vehicles’ safety has further been enhanced with stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and any kind of leakage in the entire CNG structure, integrated wire harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting and Microswitch ensures that the vehicle is off and does not start during CNG fuel filling process.

The launch of Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the country’s primary energy mix from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG's engine produces 57kW of power and a max torque of 98.5 Nm. The power output in the petrol mode changes to 66kW with a max torque of 113 Nm. It comes in the Indian market with VXI and ZXI variants priced at Rs 8.14 lakh and Rs 8.82 lakh respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 14,100 for Petrol variants and starting Rs 16, 999 for CNG variants.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has over 22 lakh delighted customers. Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “As the world pivots towards a greener future, Maruti Suzuki has continually worked on expanding its growing portfolio of green vehicles. With transformative technology like the S-CNG, more and more customers are actively looking to switch to S-CNG vehicles to fulfil their mobility requirements. Today, we have the largest portfolio of 9 green S-CNG vehicles. With low running costs and high fuel efficiency of S-CNG vehicles, their demand has tremendously gone up as we have witnessed a 19% CAGR increase in our S-CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony that customers are increasingly embracing technologically advanced, eco-friendly, factory-fitted and safe Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles.”

He further added, “The launch of Dzire S-CNG, will further strengthen our vision of green mobility and catalyze the adoption of green vehicles in India. With customers now getting a CNG option in India’s preferred sedan, the Dzire S-CNG will further alleviate the worries of rising fuel costs and provide economical and environment-friendly mobility to customers.”

