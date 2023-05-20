Maruti Suzuki Engage Unveiled Via Digital Render Ahead Of Official Launch: Watch

Maruti Suzuki India is going full throttle with the expansion of its model lineup. As a part of this plan, the company has launched multiple new vehicles and is on its way to launch a few more. Following the same, the company is going to launch a new MPV christened Maruti Suzuki Engage. The new car will be sold in India via the Nexa outlets and has been developed in partnership with the Indian automaker with Toyota. It is important to note that this model will be based on Toyota Innova Hycross, already on sale in India.

Before Maruti Suzuki Engage, the partnership of both companies resulted in models like Baleno, Glanza, Grand Vitara, and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. However, this is the first time the partnership will produce an MPV. This car is expected to have a seven and eight-seater configuration.

To make the car a unique proposition, Maruti Suzuki Engage will have some exterior changes compared to Toyota Innova Hycross. The digital render in the picture showcases the same. To begin with, the car gets a new grille with more black elements to the upright nose portion. Bringing the Maruti Suzuki elements, a strong chrome bar connects the modern LED headlamps, and the Suzuki symbol is set in the middle of the bar. The popular hybridized MPV's front bumper, alloy wheels, side profile, and other external components are still the same.

The TNGA-C platform will underpin the Maruti Suzuki Engage like the Hycross. No dimensional modifications are anticipated for the front-wheel drive MPV either. Expectations are that the car will have a similar feature list as the SUV from the Japanese automaker.

Furthermore, increasing the list of similarities between Hycross and Engage, the car is expected to have a hybrid engine. The MPV might get the options of 2.0L NA petrol and 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engines. Because of the hybrid system, the model is expected to have good mileage.