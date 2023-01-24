Maruti Suzuki Fronx is More Than a FUNNY Name: Top 5 Things to Know About It

Out of all the cars that Maruti Suzuki showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Fronx has my heart. Although, not as much as the Jimny. The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx looks like a great package, with rugged yet impressive styling, spacious interior, and potent powertrain. While the Fronx name is funny, the product has a lot to offer, we felt. Of course, we did overhear a lot of visitors just not being happy with the name “Fronx”. Well, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a lot to offer to the buyers, and here are the top 5 things that you should know about it, other than its name.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: 1.0L Boosterjet Engine

The Fronx is unveiled with two engine choices - 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. The latter is dubbed the Boosterjet engine, which uses a 3-cylinder architecture with a turbocharger. While this is the second time Maruti Suzuki is offering the 1.0L Boosterjet motor in India, it is locally produced this time. It develops 100 PS against 147.6 Nm as its max output. Also, the Brezza's 1.5L petrol engine will make its way to the Fronx, but it will be reserved for export markets.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Uses Baleno’s Platform

Yes, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is based on Baleno’s architecture. While the Baleno underpinnings are evident, Maruti Suzuki has made enough changes to ensure that Fronx has a distinctive silhouette. With a more tapered-down roofline and c-pillars, it wasn’t possible for Fronx to accommodate a sunroof. Hence, it misses out on one.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Features & Variants

A total of 5 variants of the Fronx will be sold in the Indian market, namely Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. Moreover, the feature list on this sub-4m SUV remains long, including a 360-parking camera, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, steering-mounted paddle shifters, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and more.

Also read - Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny base variant spied undisguised without alloy wheels

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Bookings & Price

As of now, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has bagged a total of 2,500 orders. Prices for the Fronx aren’t announced yet. We expect it to be priced from Rs 7 lakh onwards. Talking of the launch timeline, the Fronx may make its market debut by March this year.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Not a New Name

While you may be thinking, what is in the name ‘Fronx’? Well, the name first surfaced on the internet in the year 2015 for the company’s premium hatchback, which was later christened Baleno. Also, a report reveals that Fronx stands for frontier next.