Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny base variant spied undisguised without alloy wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is probably one of the most hotly anticipated launches of 2023 and was recently unveiled globally at the Auto Expo 2023. The off-roader was unveiled in a 5-door configuration, and will be launched in India first followed by the other markets. On the flipside, the 3-door Jimny was launched internationally first and will most likely not enter the Indian markets. The newly unveiled Maruti Suzuki Jimny was spotted in the base version, wearing only steel rims and no alloy wheels. The Jimny will be available in two variants - Zeta and Alpha.

The anticipation around this compact off-roader is rather high, and thanks to the Gypsy’s lineage and testimonials of Jimny owners from international soil, the Jimny is welcomed by the Indian audience with a warm response. The company opened the bookings for this 5-door off-roader as it took the veils off the SUV at the Auto Expo on January 12, and since then, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has bagged over 9,000 orders in under 10 days.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Price

The launch date for the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is said to be February 11, as per one of our dealer-level sources. Bookings for the SUV are already open at all Nexa dealerships across the country. Moreover, the Jimny is likely to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh, which will go up to Rs 12-13 lakh.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Dimensions

Yes, the Jimmy looks compact, but not disproportionate. Talking of numbers, it is 3985 mm long, 1,645 mm wide, and 1,720 mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,590 mm long, and it gets a ground clearance of 210 mm. Boot space on the Jimny is 208 litres, but its squarish shape means that it can swallow some suitcases with ease. Also, the Jimny is a light-footed vehicle, tipping the scale at 1,200 kilograms only.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Design

Cute, compact, and capable are the words that came to our mind when we first saw the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door. It might not have the road presence of a Thar, but it does have the road presence that a stock Gypsy had. With a boxy design, things are largely upright. And, the Jimny is designed using a scale, except for its headlamps, which are circular in shape. Overall, the design looks appealing, and there will be a multitude of colour options too.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Interior

On the inside, the Jimny is identical to the 3-door model until the first row, except for a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Around the second row, the space is good enough for two adults. Moreover, there’s a rather practical boot space. The Jimny gets 6 airbags as standard, along with a host of other functions, namely headlamp washers, hill descent control, hill hold assist, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay and more

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Specs

Under the hood, there is a 1.5L 4-cylinder NA petrol that produces a peak power output of 104.8 PS and 134.2 Nm of max torque. It will be offered with a 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT. Moreover, the off-road attributes of the Jimny are very strong. It gets a 3-link suspension for solid axles on both ends. There’s a lockable centre diff with a low-range transfer case.