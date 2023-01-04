Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Black Edition LAUNCHED: Baleno, Ignis, XL6, Ciaz too follow suit - DETAILS HERE

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the newest addition to the company’s Nexa range of products. While it has been witnessing a great response from the audience, the country’s largest carmaker has decided to take on a rather strong approach to take hold a bigger share of the market. How? By launching the Nexa Black Edition range. The affinity for black paint options for cars has apparently increased in the recent past. More companies are offering it either as a standalone colour option or in the form of a limited edition trim. Maruti Suzuki has also joined the bandwagon with the launch of Nexa Black Edition.

The new Black Edition gets Pearl Midnight Black colour option is introduced for the Grand Vitara, Ignis, and XL6. The Baleno and Ciaz already had this on offer. The new paint scheme is reported to be made available in select trims only. Not all the variants will be available in the new Pearl Midnight Black paint option. Furthermore, with the addition of this new colour scheme, there are a total of 10 paint options for Nexa models in total. The new Nexa Black Edition, fails to bring any other changes to the Grand Vitara, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, and Ignis. The cars remain unchanged cosmetically and mechanically. Also, the prices with the new paint schemes are assumed to remain the same.

Also read - 2023 Mahindra Thar spotted wearing FRESH paint, looks unique: Check here

Talking of the Grand Vitara, it is on sale with two powertrain choices - a 1.5L NA petrol with mild-hybrid and a 1.5L Atkinson cycle with a strong-hybrid setup. The former is also used on Ciaz and XL6 as well. However, the latter is exclusive to the Grand Vitara currently. The strong hybrid power plant aids the mid-size SUV with a real-world mileage of 23 kmpl. The Baleno and Ignis, on the other hand, are on sale with 1.2L NA petrol motors under their hoods.