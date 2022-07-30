Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are both going full guns blazing in the Indian market to claim their share in the SUV market with Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, respectively. To make their claim full-proof, the SUVs will be launched with hybrid powertrains, which are new for the Indian market. Since the SUVs are almost the same in multiple aspects. The similarities of the hybrid cars can have the buyers confused about which one to invest in. To clear all the doubts here, we have everything you need to make a better decision.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Engine

The most crucial aspect of both cars is their hybrid powertrain. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is expected to have a 1.5L NA petrol motor with a 48V mild-hybrid tech, but going on, the company claims the car will have a price of 27.97 kmpl. Whereas the Urban Cruiser will have a 1.5-liter petrol engine in the Neo Drive grade has Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology, and produces 75kW. All-wheel drive (AWD).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Price

Right before the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the prices of the SUV leaked online, with reports claiming for it to have a starting price of Rs 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Since the prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have not been revealed yet, expectations are that the SUV will most probably be costlier than the Grand Vitara in the Indian market.

Also read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 30 minute, sets new record

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Features

Both the hybrid SUVs will come loaded with features. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will have features like the largest panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ventilated seats, a 9-inch infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and many others. However, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will have features like 6 Airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, automatic climate control, 9-inch infotainment touch screen, wireless charger, and Toyota iconnect with 55 plus features and more.