NEW MARUTI SUZUKI GRAND VITARA

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara prices leaked ahead of launch, cheaper than Hyundai Creta

New Maruti Suzuki Gand Vitara's price list has surfaced on the internet, and it reveals that the Maruti Suzuki's upcoming mid-size SUV will have a cheaper starting price than the Hyundai Creta.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 07:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts from Rs 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom
  • The top-spec trim is priced at Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom
  • Maruti Suzuki will retail the Grand Vitara in a total of 7 variants

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara nameplate is making a comeback in the Indian market, and this time around, it is returning to be a commercial success for the country’s largest carmaker. Well, it has just shed the veils in the Indian market. However, the news for the day is that the prices of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara have leaked online. Rather interestingly, it turns out to be a more accessible mid-size offering than its key rival - Hyundai Creta, with a starting price of just Rs 9.5 lakh, ex-showroom. On the contrary, the Hyundai Creta starts from Rs 10.44 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Grand Vitara will be retailed in a total of 7 trims options, namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Alpha AWD, Zeta Plus, and Alpha Plus. The Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus variant will be sold exclusively with the strong-hybrid powertrain, which is claimed to return a mileage of 27.9 kmpl. The strong-hybrid powertrain comprises a 1.5L Atkinson-cycle power plant paired to an electric motor and a battery pack to churn out a combined power and torque outputs of 114 bhp and 122 Nm, respectively. The transmission unit here is an e-CVT.

Moving to the mild-hybrid variants, they use a 1.5L NA petrol motor with a 48V mild-hybrid tech that produces a rated power output of 101 bhp and 136 Nm of max torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. Also, this motor will be available with the option of an AWD layout with a manual gearbox only. Also, the AWD trims will come with multiple drive modes - Sport, Snow, Auto, and Lock. In terms of features, the Grand Vitara is loaded to the gills. It features a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, ventilated front seats, 360-degree parking camera and more.

New Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNew Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara PricesNew Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Launch2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

