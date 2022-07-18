Boxy SUVs look lovely, and there are now two ways about it. In case the SUV is a capable off-roader, it comes up as icing on the cake. For these very reasons, Suzuki Jimny is loved across the globe. Although it isn’t on sale in the Indian market, it enjoys quite some buzz around the Indian audience. While Maruti Suzuki is working on a 5-door iteration of the Jimny specifically for the Indian market, its 3-door avatar was recently spotted on the roads of Mumbai with Dubai’s registration plates. Images of the SUV were shared by Car Crazy India on Instagram.

The Jimny seen in the images with LHD configuration comes to our shores as a private import. Hence, it has nothing to do with the 5-door version under development for our market. The India-spec Jimny will also boast a longer wheelbase to offer ample space to the rear occupants. Compared to the 3-door avatar, it is anticipated to come with a larger boot.

Furthermore, the SUV will measure under 4 metres in length, and it will sport a 1.5L NA petrol motor under the hood to enjoy tax benefits. The K15C motor with dual jet and mild-hybrid technology will be used. It will put out a peak power output of roughly 103 hp and 135 Nm of max torque. Two transmission options are likely to be offered - 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The latter will replace the 4-speed AT that currently does duty on the 3-door Jimny.

The highlight of the SUV will remain its drivetrain, which comprises solid axles for both front and rear, along with a low-range transfer case. Furthermore, the coil spring setup for the suspension aids the off-roader with enough travel and articulation. Also, the Jimny has a traction control system that can brake each wheel individually to send power to the wheel with the most amount of traction.