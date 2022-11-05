Maruti Suzuki offers HUGE discounts of up to Rs 57,000 on Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Swift and more

India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki has been doing good in terms of units sold recently in the Indian market during the festive season. However, that is not something that the Indian automaker wants to be limited to. To boost sales, even more, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of Rs 57,000 in November for multiple models in its Arena lineup. The offers include cash benefits, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts as well. The offer covers Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Alto 800, Celerio, S Presso, Wagon R, Dzire, and Swift. And, this time, the automaker has even kept offers on various CNG models as well.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The company's just-released Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 budget hatchback, and now it gets a total discount of Rs 57,000 on its manual versions. This includes exchange bonuses worth Rs 15,000, cash discounts worth Rs 35,000, and corporate benefits. Meanwhile, the Alto K10's AMT models meanwhile, receive a total discount of Rs 22,000, which consists of Rs 7,000 in corporate incentives and Rs 15,000 in exchange bonuses.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Including cash discounts of Rs 35,000, corporate discounts of Rs 6,000, and exchange bonuses of Rs 15,000, the Indian automajor is providing a total discount of Rs 56,000 on the mid-spec VXi manual edition of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. Customers can take advantage of a combined discount of Rs 41,000 on the other manual Celerio models.

There are cash savings worth Rs 20,000, corporate advantages of Rs 6,000, and an exchange incentive worth Rs. However, the hatchback's AMT versions receive a total discount of Rs 21,000, while its CNG versions receive a total discount of Rs 25,000

Maruti Suzuki S Presso

With cash discounts of Rs 35,000, corporate discounts of Rs 6,000, and exchange bonuses of Rs 15,000, the Maruti Suzuki S Presso receives a total discount of Rs 56,000 this month on its manual variants. Meanwhile, the S Presso AMT version gets total savings of Rs 46,000. A total discount of Rs 35,000 is also given to the S Presso CNG, which comprises cash discounts worth Rs 20,000 and exchange bonuses worth Rs 15,000 in addition to the above.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a total discount of Rs 41,000 is being offered on the hatchback's ZXi and ZXi+ manual versions. This includes cash reductions of Rsa 20,000, Rs 6,000 corporate discount, and Rs 15,000 exchange incentive. The two other manual models, the LXi and VXi, receive a combined discount of Rs 31,000. On the other hand, the Wagon R's CNG variant and AMT versions each get a total savings of Rs 40,000 and Rs 21,000, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The higher trims of the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 receive discounts of up to Rs 36,000, while the entry-level trim only receives benefits of up to Rs 11,000. The brand is also offering a Rs 30,000 discount on the CNG version of the budget hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT variants come with a total of Rs 32,000 in benefits, including Rs 15,000 in cash discounts, Rs 7,000 in corporate discounts, and Rs 10,000 in exchange bonuses. Meanwhile, its manual transmission variants receive a Rs 17,000 discount.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is available with a total of Rs 30,000 in benefits on both its AMT and manual variants. Meanwhile, the Swift CNG is available at a total discount of Rs 8,000.