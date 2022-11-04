Sachin Tendulkar goes road tripping in Kia Carens with son Arjun Tendulkar, ditching expensive cars

The God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, is well-known for his love of cars. The cricketing legend has an extensive collection of exotic cars. However, recently Sachin Tendulkar's Instagram was recently updated with a video posted by the Indian cricketer. The video caught the attention of many for multiple reasons. Although the motorheads had their eyes on Master Blaster's car. The former cricketer ditched his expensive cars and took the road trip in a humble Kia Carens MPV. There could be a multitude of reasons for this choice. But the one that comes to mind first is the car's practicality.

In the video, he is seen on the roadside with a cup of chai and a rusk. He says he's on the Pilgao-Goa Expressway. This expressway is used by motorists travelling from Mumbai to Goa. Sachin is on a relaxing road trip with his family, and he chose the practical MPV, the Kia Carens, for the journey. It is not difficult to comprehend why. Carens has plenty of room for Sachin Tendulkar's family and luggage, as well as the latest features and gadgets.

Also read: Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV teased ahead of India launch, reveals new design details

The Kia Carens shares is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol, and gets the options 1.4-litre direct-injection turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill with peak power and torque of 115 hp / 144 Nm, 140 hp / 242 Nm, and 115 PS / 250 Nm, respectively. Depending on the variant, a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed Toque Converter Automatic, or a 7-speed DCT Automatic are available. The Carens is priced between Rs 9.60 lakh and Rs 17.70 lakh ex-showroom.

Besides the Kia Carens, Sachin Tendulkar also owns multiple exotic cars. Some of the cars in his collection are the Porsche Cayenne, BMW i8, Nissan GTR, Ferrari 360 Modena, Mercedes-AMG C36, BMW X5M, and others. However, Master Blaster has mentioned multiple times that the car he loved most was his first car ever, the Maruti 800.