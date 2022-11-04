Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV teased ahead of India launch, reveals new design details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is all set to lift the curtains off of its Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV in India. The curtain raiser event for the MPV is scheduled to be on November 25, 2022. However, before the unveiling, the Japanese automaker consistently teased the MPV. Following the same pattern, a new teaser has been released showing the side profile of the Toyota Innova Hycross. Though most of the design details of the car are still in shadows, the teasers give us an idea of what one of India's most popular MPVs will look like.

Based on the latest teaser, the side profile of the MPV is reminiscent of the previous versions. Moreover, based on earlier teasers to meet the expectations of contemporary customers, the new Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid will sport a sleek look. The teaser image made public reveals that, except for a few minor alterations, the car's basic headlamp design remains the same. It also features a hexagonal radiator grille. In addition, it gets LED headlamp clusters to further its modern appearance. TNGA-C monocoque architecture will be the foundation for the MPV's front-wheel drive system, according to the information.

The interior and features of the hybrid Toyota Innova Hycross are anticipated to be compiled in a long list. The vehicle is anticipated to have a touchscreen infotainment system with numerous connectivity functions. The interiors will also be luxurious and well-designed.

The Toyota Innova HyCross is expected to have a 2.0-liter hybrid drivetrain. Toyota India will most likely continue with petrol alone with the Innova HyCross, which is a huge change for the Innova sub-brand, which has historically favoured diesel. The engine's power output has yet to be determined, though.

The base price for the Toyota Innova Crysta in India is Rs 17.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid is anticipated to be priced at about Rs 20 lakh when it is launched in India.