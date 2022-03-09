Maruti Suzuki offers massive discounts on Holi 2022 up to Rs 25,000; check here

Increasing sales is what every car company is after. Maruti Suzuki India is also striving for the same thing by offering a discount on their models. Recently, they have announced a Holi discount for their models via Arena Outlets like Wagon-R, Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, Brezza and Swift.

However, the discount offers have isolated the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the CNG models. In case you are interested in buying a Nexa car, you can get discounts on Ciaz, Ignis and S-Cross. In Nexa's case, you can get no discount on Baleno and XL6. It is to be also noted that other manufacturers like Mahindra and Tata are also offering discounts on their cars.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG launched in India, prices start at Rs 8.14 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto

A cash discount of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 are available on the Maruti Alto (STD). Other trims are available for Rs 10,000 in cash, Rs 15,000 in exchange, and Rs 3,000 in corporate discount. Maruti Alto is India's is one of the most pocket-friendly automobiles, starting at Rs 3.25 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Similarly, Maruti Suzuki Celerio's manual variants get a Rs 10,000 cash discount, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Talking about Hatchbacks, you can get a hefty cash discount of Rs 15,000 on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a Rs 3,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The biggest discount offer of Maruti Suzuki is on WagonR. Its manual variants would be available until March 2022 with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 on the 1.0-litre petrol variants and Rs 20,000 on the 1.2-litre petrol variants. The exchange offer of Rs 10,000 and the corporate discount of Rs 4,000 are common to both engine selections.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Coming to the discounts on Maruti Suzuki Swift, it gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on LXi variants and Rs 20,000 on VXi and ZXi variants with Rs 10,000 exchange benefit and Rs 3,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets similar discounts of Rs 10,000 in cash discount and exchange bonus, with Rs 3,000 corporate discount. It is to be noted that these discounts are for the Manual variants only.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is available with a Rs 5,000 cash discount, a Rs 10,000 exchange offer, and a Rs 3,000 corporate advantage. Maruti is currently preparing to offer an upgraded Brezza. Offers ranging from Rs 12k to Rs 50k are available from Ignis, Ciaz, and S-Cross.

Live TV

#mute