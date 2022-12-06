Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR, Dzire, Alto get discounts of Rs 52,000: Deets here

As we begin the last month of the year, the sales copies flocked to our desks, and Maruti Suzuki took the charge as the country’s largest carmaker of the country like always. Following the sales tally was Maruti Suzuki’s notification of increasing prices by January 1, 2023, making it the perfect time to buy a Maruti Suzuki car. Well, we now have the complete list of discounts available on various Maruti Suzuki models, further sprucing up your decision of getting home a Maruti Suzuki this December. However, the company is keeping the Brezza and Ertiga away from this list. Read on for model-wise discounts.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Discounts

Totalling Rs 42,000, discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 are nowhere a dealbreaker. However, lower trims only attract discounts worth Rs 17,000. The entry-level hatchback is on sale with a 796 cc 3-pot petrol motor, coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Discounts

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 entered the Indian market recently. It is now available with discounts going up to Rs 52,000 for manual variants. The newly-launched CNG variants also get benefits of Rs 45,000. The AMT trims, on the other hand, are on sale with discounts of Rs 45,100.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Discounts

One of the best-selling models of the Maruti Suzuki is the WagonR with its tall-boy styling, resulting in a spacious interior. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR currently has discounts of up to Rs 42,000. However, the deal is only applicable on purchasing manual trims. AMT and CNG variants are available with a discount of Rs 22,000 only.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Discounts

The Celerio is a handsome compact hatchback in Maruti Suzuki’s stable. This month, it can be bought with offers helping you shave off Rs 45,100 from the ex-showroom price of the CNG variants. On petrol-manual trim and petrol-automatic trim, Rs 36,000 and Rs 21,000 can be saved this month.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Discounts

The cutest-little hatchback with SUV-inspired styling - Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, also attracts discounts of up to Rs 46,000 for the stick-shift transmission equipped variants. The AMT-equipped versions, however, get Rs 21,000 discounts. For the CNG variants, a discount of Rs 45,100 is applicable.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Discounts

The only sedan in Maruti Suzuki’s line-up - Dzire, also gets some lucrative deals this month. Discounts on the Dzire go up to Rs 32,000, when bought with an AMT box. The manual gearbox brings down this number to Rs 17,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Discounts

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is an enthusiast’s delight, and this month, it can be bought with benefits totalling up to Rs 32,000 for petrol variants and Rs 15,100 for CNG trims. The Swift is on sale with a 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol motor that can be mated to either a 5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT.