Maserati Fuoriserie Customization Program Launched In India With 3 Predefined Collections

Maserati has announced its foray into the Indian market with its exclusive customisation program, Fuoriserie. This program by the Italian carmaker is a unique personalization initiative that enables customers to design and personalise their vehicles to suit their unique tastes and preferences. A custom-built Maserati Levante Trofeo in Blu Denim Solid paint with 21-inch Staggered Helios wheels recently landed on Indian shores for a customer who was looking to customise his Maserati in a unique way. With a Ferrari-built 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine pumping out 580 horsepower, this Fuoriserie edition of the Levante Trofeo rushes from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds.

From the exterior paint colour to the leather seats and carbon fibre trims, Maserati offers a wide range of options to customise their vehicles. To make the customization process more manageable, Maserati has created three collections: Corsa, Unica, and Futura, each of which embodies the brand's ethos of power, sportiness, elegance, and innovation. These collections offer a wide range of options and combinations to help customers create a truly bespoke Maserati that reflects their individuality. The first car that opted for this elite program was delivered recently in Chennai, India.

Bojan Jankulovski, General Manager of Australia, ASEAN, and India at Maserati, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of this Fuoriserie customisation program in India. He stated, “Bringing our Fuoriserie customization program to the Indian market is a source of great excitement for us. Our values of Italian luxury and exclusivity are ingrained in Maserati's DNA, and we are proud to offer our customers a unique experience that reflects their individuality.”

Bojan added, “With the Fuoriserie range, we aim to showcase Maserati's passion for performance and power, which has earned us a stellar reputation worldwide. We are thrilled to share this range with our esteemed Indian customers.”

The Italian luxury carmaker has a long and storied history in the automotive world, known for producing some of the most beautiful and high-performance sports cars in the world. Maserati's commitment to craftsmanship, engineering, and performance has made it a favourite among car enthusiasts around the world. The introduction of Maserati's tailor-made program and the Fuoriserie range in India will further strengthen the brand's position in the Indian market and provide Indian customers with an unparalleled opportunity to own a truly unique Maserati car.