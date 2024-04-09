MG Hector Teases Blackstorm Edition Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow; What We Know So Far

MG Motor India is gearing up to unveil the MG Hector Blackstorm edition on April 10, 2024. This edition marks the third Blackstorm variant following the Astor and Gloster models. Sporting a striking all-black exterior paint scheme, the SUV is anticipated to be derived from the high-end Savvy Pro variant. A teaser image released by the company provides a glimpse of the exterior features. Let's delve into what can make the MG Hector Blackstorm stand out.

Exterior Design

According to the teasers, the front grille features a dark chrome finish, complemented by black headlamp bezels. The vehicle features Red accents around the fog lamp assembly, ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), and select body panels. The teaser also reveals the 18-inch black alloy wheels with red brake callipers and the 'Blackstorm' logo on the side panel along with piano black roof rails and smoked finish taillamps at the rear.

Interior Styling

The company has not revealed the interior yet but according to the speculations, the Hector Blackstorm might boast a completely black interior, accentuated by red ambient lighting and red accents throughout the cabin. It is also expected get luxurious features such as ventilated front seats, an Infinity-sourced music system, an air purifier, and automatic climate control. The interior can also come with a 360-degree camera, powered tailgate, wireless charger, and leather seat upholstery.

Features

The MG Hector Blackstorm can come equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a tyre pressure monitoring system, front parking sensors, electrically foldable ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), and an auto-dimming IRVM (Inside Rear View Mirror).

Performance and Engine Options

Under the hood, the MG Hector Blackstorm is expected to be powered by a choice of engines, including a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 141bhp with 250Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre diesel engine generating 169bhp with 350Nm of torque. Transmission options may include both manual and CVT gearbox for the petrol variant, while the diesel variant is expected to come with a 6-speed manual transmission.