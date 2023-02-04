Modified KTM Duke Presents Gen Z Style With Off-Roading Body; Check Pics

KTM Duke was first introduced in India around 11 years ago and has been popular among the youth. The bike's appeal is probably centered around its powerful engine and sporty looks complemented by the exoskeleton. Though to keep up with time and competition, the bike has evolved quite a bit since it was first unveiled. There have been multiple changes in its design. However, even after multiple such evolutions, the motorcycle would not have come close to having an off-roader appeal as the KTM 200 Duke, modified by Deus Ex Machina named Beluga XM.

The 2012 KTM 200 Duke, in its Beluga XM form, gets a rugged scrambler to look that seems ready to take on challengers off-road. The peculiar changes made in its design for the purpose include a single-piece seat merged with a white fuel tank, a rear luggage rack, a detachable headlight guard, and a dominating raised handlebar. Adding to it, the bike holds the ground with Bridgestone AX41 tires with deep ridges for better traction.

Another feature that instantly grabs attention is the bike's exoskeleton. This is something that was part of the original KTM Duke. However, this subframe has been modified to be in sync with the bike's styling. Other modified parts on the motorcycle are the circular LED headlamp, LED tail light, and circular drop-down mirror. Taking a closer look, the rear end of the motorcycle gets a Deus Ex Machina logo as part of its branding.

The Beluga XM retains certain elements of the original KTM Duke, such as the instrument cluster and the controls on the handlebars. Furthermore, the white-orange colour of the motorcycle is reminiscent of the original dual-tone theme of the brand.

Adding to it, the motorcycle also retains its original 199 cc petrol engine, which gives out 25 PS of power and 19.3 Nm of peak torque. With these specs, the bike seems to be perfectly balanced for performing off the road and conducting daily commutes for its owners.